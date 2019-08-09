Defence Headquarters Sets Up Committee To Investigate Killing Of Policemen

The Ship House, Federal Ministry of Defence, Abuja



The Defence Headquarters in Nigeria has set up a joint committee to investigate the killing of three police officers by some soldiers in Wukari, Taraba State, on Tuesday.

The incidence has led to an altercation between the police and the Nigerian Army despite claims by the military that its troops mistook the police for kidnappers.

Acting Director of Information DHQ, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, announced that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, constituted the committee following the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement released on Friday, Nwachukwu said the committee would be made up of seven officers and they are to commence work to unravel what led to the incident.

The committee, which would be headed by Rear Admiral I.T. Olaiya, has representatives of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services and the Defence Intelligence Agency.