El-Rufai Orders Arrest Of Drivers Who Protested Colleague’s Killing By Police

The drivers protest had caused a total standstill on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 09, 2019

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has called for the arrest and prosecution of drivers, who protested the killing of their colleague by a policeman over his refusal to pay bribe.

Policemen on duty along the Abuja-Kaduna highway allegedly killed a commercial driver after he refused to give them N2,000 bribe.

Reacting to the incident in a post on his official Twitter handle @elrufai, the governor said, "It is most unfortunate.

“The drivers will all be arrested and prosecuted for this. There are lawful means of expressing grievances. This is unacceptable!

"The State Commissioner of Police is investigating and reporting to our Attorney-General for immediate prosecution of the trigger-happy officer, but the tanker drivers have no right to do what they did, and must pay the price as well."

SaharaReporters, New York

