Kidnapping: Please Rescue Siasia's Mother, Sports Journalists Urge Government

The Bayelsa State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria says it is worried that Madam Beauty Ogere Siasia, the mother of former Super Eagles striker and coach, Samson Siasia, is still being held by her abductors.

She was kidnapped on July 15 at her country home in Odoni in Sagbama Local Government Area.

“Nearly a month since the woman’s kidnap on July 15 at her country home in Odoni in Sagbama Local Government Area, the old woman is still languishing in the hands of her abductors.

“This should not happen to anyone, talkless of an aged mother of Coach Siasia who brought joy to millions of Nigerians and Bayelsans as a player and a tactician donning the national colours and bringing glory to the country. We, therefore, call on the kidnappers to release Madam Ogere Siasia unconditionally and reunite her with her loved ones."

The association also urged the nation's security agencies and the government to ensure the rescue of Siasia's mother.

“We also urge security agencies and government to act swiftly and efficiently to ensure the release of the woman and others that are being held against her will. No sane society develops with individuals held against their will, with the perpetrators of this unconscionable act getting away scot-free. The pain and trauma of the Siasia family are going through are better imagined than experienced.

“As concerned members of the society, SWAN in Bayelsa call on the relevant agencies to be alive to their responsibilities of safeguarding the lives of every citizen and bring to a halt criminal activities such as kidnapping which is antithetical to the very essence of our collective humanity."