Sowore: AAC Raises The Alarm Over Expelled Secretary's Plan To Hold 'Convention'

The African Action Congress (AAC) has raised the alarm over plans by its expelled party secretary, Leonard Nzenwa, to hold a 'national convention' while the chairman of the party, Omoyele Sowore, is being held in detention by the Nigerian government.

The party in a statement by Joshua Adeoye, Deputy National Secretary, AAC, said the planned 'convention' was a move by Nzenwa to hijack the party for financial gains.

FULL TEXT OF STATEMENT

It has come to the attention of the African Action Congress that criminal actors have concluded plans to stage a “convention” in the name of the party tomorrow, the 9 August, 2019. The AAC issues this as a formal notice to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); to all party faithful; to all press houses; and to the general public that no such gathering has been planned or sanctioned by the AAC; and any such gatherings in the name of the party are baseless, criminal and motivated by mischief.

This criminal effort is purportedly led by one Leonard Nzenwa, who was recently expelled by the National Executive Committee of the party in a well-attended emergency meeting on the 27th of July 2019. Time and again, this unsavory criminal character has shown he will seek any opportunity for financial gain, including attempting to hijack this great party.

In his usual myopic manner, he may have believed that the events of the last few days have presented an avenue for his nefarious ambitions, but, as is usually the case with Mr. Nzenwa, he is wrong. It is impossible for a reviled individual to foist themselves on a democratic political party, and impossible for an expelled member to hold a convention.

The African Action Congress, therefore, issues a call to the police and security agencies for the arrest of Mr. Leonard Nzenwa and his criminal actors and calls on the general public to dissociate themselves with any actions of this expunged delinquent. Attached Public Notice

Expulsion Nzenwa.pdf DOCUMENT: NOTIFICATION OF YOUR EXPULSION FROM THE AFRICAN ACTION CONGRESS (AAC)