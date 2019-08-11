Fire Burns Five Children To Death In Lagos

Fire incident



Five Children have been burnt to death in Abagbo Village, Takwa Bay, Lagos State.

According to a statement released on Sunday by spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, the kuds were burnt beyond recognition.

The victims were named as: Folake Ogundiya, Abigail Ogundiya, Daniel Bakare, Chidima Achomye, Nnamdi Achomye and Khadijat.

Elkana said the children were locked inside an apartment without any adult around when the incident happened.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

