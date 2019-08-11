Police Arrest Robbers, Recover Firearms In Lagos

Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu

The Lagos State Police Comannad has arrested two men in connection with car snatching and bank robbery at different locations in the state.

In a statement released by spokesperson for the Command, Bala Elkana, firearms were also recovered from the hoodlums.

Similarly, policemen from Ejigbo Police Station foiled an armed robbery attack along Egbe Road by NNPC Junction, Ejigbo.

The statement read, "On 09/08/2019 at about 0945hours, Ejigbo Police Station received a distress call that some armed robbers on a motorcycle were operating outside Access Bank along Egbe Road by NNPC Junction, Ejigbo.

"Patrol teams deployed from Ejigbo Police Station to reinforce the policemen on guard duty at the bank engaged the armed robbers in a gun battle.

"The robbers were overpowered and chased up to Egbe where their ring leader was arrested with bullet wounds while others escaped.

"One Brownie pistol with one live ammunition was recovered from the suspect.

"The sum of N250,000 earlier robbed from a female victim was recovered and handed over to her."

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad have taken over both cases for proper investigation.