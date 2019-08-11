Police Arrest Robbers, Recover Firearms In Lagos

"The robbers were overpowered and chased up to Egbe where their ring leader was arrested with bullet wounds while others escaped."

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2019

Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu vanguard

 

The Lagos State Police Comannad has arrested two men in connection with car snatching and bank robbery at different locations in the state. 

In a statement released by spokesperson for the Command, Bala Elkana, firearms were also recovered from the hoodlums.

Similarly,  policemen from Ejigbo Police Station foiled an armed robbery attack along Egbe Road by NNPC Junction, Ejigbo.

The statement read, "On 09/08/2019 at about 0945hours, Ejigbo Police Station received a distress call that some armed robbers on a motorcycle were operating outside Access Bank along Egbe Road by NNPC Junction, Ejigbo. 

"Patrol teams deployed from Ejigbo Police Station to reinforce the policemen on guard duty at the bank engaged the armed robbers in a gun battle. 

"The robbers were overpowered and chased up to Egbe where their ring leader was arrested with bullet wounds while others escaped. 

"One Brownie pistol with one live ammunition was recovered from the suspect. 

"The sum of N250,000 earlier robbed from a female victim was recovered and handed over to her."

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad have taken over both cases for proper investigation.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Soldier Who Raped Undergraduate In Ondo Now In Custody -Police
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Civil Defence Personnel Kills Undergraduate In Bayelsa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM ‘You Are Devil’s Lieutenant’, Nigerians Blast El-Rufai For Ordering Arrest Of Drivers Protesting Killing Of Colleague
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Mob Seizes SARS Operative After Colleague Kills Shop Owner In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Zamfara Govt Sacks Monarch For Conniving With Bandits To Terrorise Subjects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Army Captures Wanted Kidnapper In Rivers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Kenya 'Honourable Speaker, One Of Us Has Polluted The Air', Says Lawmaker As Fart Pushes Parliament To Suspend Debate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Oil Fuel Tanker Explosion Kills 60
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Yakubu Nura Wins World Physics Competition
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Food FCTA Warns Against Consumption Of Canned Tomatoes
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency As Buhari Prepares For Sallah In Comfort, Hundreds Of Katsina Residents Flee Homes For IDP Camps -Report
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Soldier Who Raped Undergraduate In Ondo Now In Custody -Police
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: Nigeria Intensifies Bombardment Of Sambisa Forest, Kills Several Terrorists, Air Force Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Civil Defence Personnel Kills Undergraduate In Bayelsa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Two Killed, Five Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM ‘You Are Devil’s Lieutenant’, Nigerians Blast El-Rufai For Ordering Arrest Of Drivers Protesting Killing Of Colleague
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Mob Seizes SARS Operative After Colleague Kills Shop Owner In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Zamfara Govt Sacks Monarch For Conniving With Bandits To Terrorise Subjects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad