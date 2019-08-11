Suspended Council Chairmen In Ogun Take State Government To Court

The Ogun State House of Assembly had on May 3, 2019 issued a resolution suspending all political functionaries at the local government areas and local council development areas.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2019


Some suspended local government chairmen and heads of local council development areas in Ogun State have dragged the state government and House of Assembly to court over their wrongful suspension.

Also joined in the suit as co-defendant is the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Acting on the resolution, the state government froze all lgs and lcdas accounts in Ogun.

Lawyer to the suspended officials, Monday Ubani, stated that having unsuscessfully explored several avenues to make Ogun State Goverment and House Assembly to reverse their suspension, the only option left for them is to approach the court.

In the suit which has now been filed before the Federal  High Court, Ogun State, the suspended chairmen are asking the court to declare that the action of the state House of Assembly to suspend them was unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

They are also demanding for the sum of N5m as damages for the infringement on their fundamental rights.

They also want the court to compel the state government to pay all their entitlements for the past 33 months.

No date has been fixed for hearing of the suit.

SaharaReporters, New York

