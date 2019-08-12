Activists, Journalists To Protest Sowore's Detention on Wednesday

A group of activists and journalists will on Wednesday embark on a nationwide march to protest the continued detention of the co-convener of #RevolutionNow movement, Mr Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore has been held by the Department of State Services since Saturday, August 3, when he was arrested in a Lagos hotel.

Last Thursday, a Federal High Court in Abuja granted an ex-parte order to the DSS to hold him for a further 45 days.

Legal luminary, Femi Falana, however filed an appeal on behalf of Sowore on Friday.

According to the co-convener of the movement, Deji Adeyanju, the group will march on Wednesday to expose the antics of the President Muhammadu Buhari government to silence perceived dissenters.

Adeyanju said that Sowore's arrest should be a source of worry to all lovers of democracy in Nigeria.

He appealed to Nigerians to come out in large numbers across the country and join in the protest aimed at pressuring the government to release Sowore.

