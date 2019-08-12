Ivorian Musician, DJ Arafat, Dies After Motorbike Accident

The country’s Culture Minister, Maurice Kouakou Bandaman, while paying tribute to the late musician, expressed sadness at the tragedy.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 12, 2019

Ivory Coast-born musician, DJ Arafat, has died following an accident in the early hours of Monday in, which his motorbike smashed into a car in the capital, Abidjan.

Arafat whose real name is Ange Didier Huon and was born in 1986, was said to have died in the hospital following injuries he sustained during the crash.

Announcing the sad event, government-owned broadcaster, RTI, in a tweet, said, “Death of artist DJ Arafat… today at 8am as a result of a road accident overnight.”

During his lifetime, DJ Arafat was known for his dance-provoking sounds and energetic stage performances.

