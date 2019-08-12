Nigeria Needs Three Things To Be The Next China, Says Moghalu

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party in the 2019 general elections, Kingsley Moghalu, has said Nigeria needs to do only three thins to become the next China.

Moghalu, commenting on the state of the nation, said Nigeria was on a shaky ground.

He bared his thoughts in a post on his Twitter handle @MoghaluKingsley.

He said, “Nigeria today is on shaky ground, but three strikes and we’re the next China: 1. Electoral reform (e-voting) so our citizens can truly choose their leaders; 2. Re-establish fiscally autonomous regions (restructuring). 3. We elect a leader who’ll face the future and not the past.”

Nigeria today is on shaky ground, but, three strikes and weâre the Next China: 1. Electoral reform (e-voting) so our citizens can truly choose their leaders; 2. Re-establish fiscally autonomous regions (Restructuring). 3. We elect a leader whoâll face the future and not the past — Kingsley Moghalu (@MoghaluKingsley) August 12, 2019

China is the world's largest manufacturing economy and exporter of goods.

According to the World Bank, China has “experienced the fastest sustained expansion by a major economy in history—and has lifted more than 800 million people out of poverty".