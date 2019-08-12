Nigerians'll Soon Rise Against Your Incompetence, Oby Ezekwesili Tells Buhari



Former Minister of Eductaion and co-convener of Bring Back Our Girls movement, Oby Ezekwesili, has blasted President Muhammadu and his administration for what she describes as "their celebration of deadly incompetence".

Expressing her anger in a series of tweets on Monday via her official Twitter handle @obyezeks, she said, "Nigeria and Nigerians shall surely survive a warped political culture that emboldens and rewards Incompetence.

"@YeleSowore is unconstitutionally and unlawfully detained for calling out the deadly incompetence.

"Not even the Judiciary is spared this spread of deadly incompetence.

"Here’s the thing. This level of incompetence is too costly and unsustainable.

"Let @AsoRock and its crew continue to dwell in their parallel universe, the real world is where our citizens live.

"@YeleSowore has raised issues that are never going away until addressed.

"#RevolutionNow can never be detained.

It is an “Idea whose time shall come.

"It will grow just like a mustard seed does.

"It is painful that @YeleSowore bears the brunt of the collective dissatisfaction of the citizens of Nigerians towards a grossly incompetent and intolerant @AsoRock.

"When the Citizens of Nigeria are ready, neither @YeleSowore nor anyone else need publicly mobilize them and be accused of wanting to overthrow a government.

"The citizens shall on their own rid themselves of a trenchantly incompetent and wicked political class.

It’ll happen."

