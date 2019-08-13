BBNaija: Khafi Threatens To Sue The Sun Over "Damaging" Publication

The management of Khafi Kareem, a Big Brother Naija constant, has threatened to sue The Sun, a British tabloid, over what it considers "repulsive and damaging publication" about her.

This was contained in a statement released via Khafi's Instagram page.

Khafi, currently in the Big Brother reality TV show, became popular with viewers for her relationship and sexual activities with another housemate, Gedoni.

The Sun had on Tuesday reported that Khafi, who is a PC with the Metropolitan Police, had been denied permission by the organisation to participate in the reality show.

However, reacting to the report, Khafi's management said it is considering a legal option against the British tabloid except it publicly apologises and retract the now-viral report.

The statement read: “The attention of Khafi’s management has been drawn to a publication by The Sun UK on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, titled ‘LOIN OF DUTY Met Police ‘poster girl’ faces sack for ‘having sex’ on Nigerian Big Brother after being told not to take part’.

"The brazen sensational and defamatory outburst by The Sun UK is written in poor taste without considering the ethics of journalism which seeks balance and objectivity.

"At no time did The Sun UK send a mail of inquiry to Khafi’s official email which is blasted across her social media platforms under active management to confirm or refute the claims in the publication.

"Khafi’s side of the story is deliberately and conveniently omitted to sell a pre-conceived narrative while responses from “outraged colleagues” and “other papers” riddle the publication.

"This comes from a repressive culture of shaming and characterising women for their sexual decisions and life choices.

"We find The Sun UK’s publication repulsive and damaging to the image and livelihood of our client.

"We demand an immediate retraction of the publication by The Sun UK and a public apology to our client Khafilat Kareem within the next 48 hours.

"Legal options are also being considered at this time.”