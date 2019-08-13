BREAKING: Nigerian Government Frustrating Treatment of El-Zakzaky In India, Shiites Allege

He stated that the security agents, who accompanied El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, have connived with foreign security agents and threatened the management of the hospital not to admit him for treatment.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 13, 2019

Followers of Ibraheem El-Zakyzaky have accused the Nigerian government and American secret service of frustrating the medical treatment of their leader at Madenta Hospital, New Delhi, India.

The group revealed this on Tuesday in Abuja in a press statement signed by the Secretary of Academic Forum of the movement, Abdullahi Musa.  

The statement added that the agents believed to be working with US Embassy in India have perfected plans to frustrate the medical treatment.  

The statement added that the agents believed to be working with US Embassy in India have perfected plans to frustrate the medical treatment.

The statement read in part, "Reports reaching us from the hospital indicate that the security agents are colluding with foreign security agents believed to be working for the American Government.

"Earlier, even before the Sheikh arrived at the hospital, we gathered from competent source that officials of US Embassy in India instructed management of the hospital not to admit him there for treatment."

The sect, however, called on international community and people of conscience to prevail on the Nigerian Government and it's western masters to stop playing with the life of their leader and allow him access to the treatment. 

Musa added, "We are calling on the international community and people of conscience and humanity, especially those that facilitated the trip of the Sheikh to India for treatment to prevail on the Nigerian Government and it's allies to stop playing with the life of our leader."

El-Zakzaky departed Nigeria on Monday to India aboard Emirates Airlines and was escorted by officers from National Intelligence Agency as well as his family members .
 

