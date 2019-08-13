The Police Should Have Killed Me Instead Of My Only Child –Mother Of Woman Felled By Stray Bullet

Abosede Taiwo, the 56-year-old mother of Busola Owoodun, the lady killed by a bullet fired by an operative of the Anti-kidnapping Unit in the Ijegun area of Lagos State on Saturday in the course of trying to apprehend alleged Internet fraudsters known as ‘Yahoo boys’, has remained inconsolable. Ever since the tragic demise by her only child, life has not remained the same for the distraught woman. Morning and night – the 56-year-old has cried uncontrollably, wishing that her daughter could be raised back from the dead.

During a visit to the family’s house in Ijegun on Monday by one of our correspondents, sympathisers of all kinds could be seen trooping in and out of the place to commiserate with Taiwo and other members of the household over the painful loss. Refusing to speak for long periods, when the 56-year-old finally uttered some words, they were statements that broke the heart – words that showed the enormity of the grief she has been thrown in since the sad incident.

“I have been thrown into eternal darkness,” the bruised woman said as she poured out her pains. “My joy has been taken from me.

“Busayo was my only child, the only one I carried in my womb and breastfed. She was only 34 years old, wicked people didn’t allow her to live long to take care of me.

“After my retirement, Busayo was the only one I had. She asked me to stop working when my health began to deteriorate. Now, she is gone. I have no other helper.

"They did not allow all the plans of my child for me to come to reality. They took Busayo away from me. The policemen who killed my only child should have killed me instead. They have taken away my only hope in life,” she added painfully.

Also heartbroken by the tragic demise of Busayo is her husband and best friend of many years, Yusuf. According to the 39-year-old, the loss of the mother of three has put the entire family in distress.

“I don't think I can ever find another woman like her,” Yusuf said while fighting back tears. “She was more than a wife to me. She was more like a sister.

"My mother would feel her loss greatly because they were very close,” he added.

Speaking further, Yusuf told Sahara Reporters that his wife was killed the stray bullet as she attempted to bring their four-year-old son into her shop following gunshots in the area that fateful Saturday.

He said, “She was sewing a dress in her shop when the incident happened.

"Some policemen were chasing ‘Yahoo boys’ and when they got to the junction where her shop was located, they started shooting at the boys.

“Worried about the safety our last child who was playing outside her shop at the time, my wife rushed outside to bring him inside and it was in the process that a bullet hit her. She died almost immediately.”

An aunt to the deceased, Kemi Taiwo, called on government to support the education and upkeep of the three children Busola left behind.

“We are not asking government to give us cash. What we are saying is that the children need to be taken care of. Their education is important.

“Busola was the sole provider for her mother. The government must help the family,” she said.

According to the family, the victim’s corpse remains at the Isolo General Hospital morgue while plans are ongoing for her burial.