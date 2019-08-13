Unknown Gunmen Abduct Popular Blogger In Imo

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 13, 2019

Ifeanyi Onyenankeya

 

Ifeanyi Onyenankeya, a popular blogger in Imo State, has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

Onyenankeya is the owner of Okigwe Arena and Imo Arena, two prominent blogging platforms.

He was reportedly abducted on Monday night at his father’s compound in 3, Duru Close, Ekeagbara, Okigwe, according to a report by PUNCH.

The three gunmen, who were said to have physically assaulted the blogger before taking him away, came in a Toyota Sienna vehicle.

According to a relative, who announced the abduction on the social media, “Ifeanyi Onyenankeya from Arondizuogu in Okigwe Local Government isa staff of National Examinations Council.

“He is 6.2 ft tall, dark in complexion, slim and a Christian. He is the admin of Okigwe Arena/Imo Arena on Facebook.

“He was kidnapped in his father’s compound (3, Duru Close, Ekeagbara Okigwe) on August 12, 2019 around 8pm by three men wearing masks after being brutally beaten in an attempt to resist kidnap. These men were said to have come in a Sienna car.

“Any useful information would be appreciated. Call 08035406874 or the nearest police station.”

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident.

He, however, said that the Command had yet to confirm if it was a case of kidnap.

Ikeokwu said, “The news is confirmed but we cannot categorically say it is a case of kidnap or not.

“As we speak, they have not called for any ransom.

“But an investigation has commenced. We are on top of the situation.”

