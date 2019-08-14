Abike Dabiri Condemns Killing Of Nigerian Pastor In China

It was gathered that Nwachueze died as a result of injuries sustained at the hands of the police in China, who were said to have used an electronic device to demobilise him.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2019

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has called on the Chinese authorities to carry out a thorough investigation into the death of a Nigerian Pastor in China, Joseph Nwajueze. 

The incident was said to have happened at Guanzou, Guandong Province, when the deceased, who had lived in the country for 15 years, was being chased by the Police for alleged immigration infractions.

It was gathered that Nwachueze died as a result of injuries sustained at the hands of the police in China, who were said to have used an electronic device to demobilise him.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja signed by NIDCOM Head of Media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri-Erewa condemned the death of the Nigerian cleric.

While consoling the family of the victim of the loss, she vowed to ensure that justice was served on the matter.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME UPDATE On Taraba Killing: Army Captain Had 191 Phone Chats With Wanted Kidnapper
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Investigate T.Y Danjuma, Governor Ishaku Over Taraba Killings, Group Urges Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity Baptist Pastor Abducted In Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Tension In Rivers As Scores Feared Killed During Gang Violence
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Castrated, Stabbed To Death By Mother-in-law For Failing To Pay Child Support
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Lance Corporal Sunday Awolola's Court Trial Begins Friday For Allegedly Raping Ondo University Student
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME UPDATE On Taraba Killing: Army Captain Had 191 Phone Chats With Wanted Kidnapper
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Changes Name Of Nigerian Prisons Service
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: Nigerian Government Frustrating Treatment of El-Zakzaky In India, Shiites Allege
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: UNIMAID Speaks On Physics Lecturer’s Award Controversy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: India Hospital Concedes To El-Zakzaky’s Demand, Allow Appointed Doctors To Treat Him
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Internet North Korea Launched Cyberattacks Against Nigeria To Raise Money For Weapons Of Mass Destruction -Report
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights El-Zakzaky Might Return To Nigeria After Refusing Treatment From Unknown Indian Doctors –IHRC Source
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Kidnapping: Controversy Trails N3m Ransom Paid By Police To Secure DPO's Freedom In Delta
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Investigate T.Y Danjuma, Governor Ishaku Over Taraba Killings, Group Urges Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrests SUV Driver Who Killed Tricycle Rider Over Right Of Way In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Big Brother Naija: Nigerian-born British Policewoman, Khafi Kareem, Faces Being Sacked After 'Sex Romp' With Another Contestant
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Baptist Pastor Abducted In Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad