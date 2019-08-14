Buhari To Assign Portfolios, Swear In New Minsters Next Week

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will assign portfolios and swear in new ministers that will make up his cabinet during his second term in office.

The President made the announcement in a tweet on Wednesday via his official Twitter handle @MBuhari.

He added that portfolios will be assigned with clear implementation targets to ensure the performance of the incoming ministers.

The tweet reads, “The incoming ministers, who will be sworn in next week, will receive clear implementation targets tied to their portfolios.

“We will ensure these targets are complied with; performance will be monitored by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.”