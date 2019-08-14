Buhari Changes Name Of Nigerian Prisons Service

A bill signed into law on Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari has changed the Nigerian Prisons Service to Nigerian Correctional Service

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang, made the disclosure while speaking with journalists covering the State House in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to a top government source, who spoke to SaharaReporters shortly after the passing into law of the bill, the move was meant to give Nigerian prisons a new image and make it function more as a correctional institution rather than mere shelter for persons serving jail terms.