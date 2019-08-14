Delta Governor Calls For Urgent Resuscitation Of Warri Port

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for the speedy resuscitation of Warri Port, describing it as very important to economic development of the state and country.

Speaking on Wednesday while playing host to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli I, at the Government House, Asaba, Okowa said that with the congestion of the port in Lagos, the government should revive Warri Port and other seaports to boost Nigeria’s economy.

He said, “There is no doubt that the Warri Port is a key economical factor for our state and the country; the earlier we get it working the better for us.

“It is in the best interest of this country to expand, create and develop port facilities because, Lagos ports are already congested and more ports means more boost to our economy.”

The Olu of Warri, who enumerated the challenges being faced by his people, assured the governor of peaceful coexistence in Itsekiri Kingdom to drive development.