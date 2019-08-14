El-Zakzaky Might Return To Nigeria After Refusing Treatment From Unknown Indian Doctors –IHRC Source

El-Zakzaky said that the new doctors asked to treat him are different from those booked to treat him before his departure from Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2019

 

Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, who travelled to India for medical care, could soon return to Nigeria after refusing to be treated by unknown doctors in India.

El-Zakzaky said that the new doctors asked to treat him are different from those booked to treat him before his departure from Nigeria.

A member of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, who spoke to PRNigeria, revealed that the Indian Government had given the Shiites leader a few hours ultimatum to accept the new doctors or return to Nigeria.

The source lamented that the management of the Medanta Hospital is treating El-Zakzaky poorly and like a criminal.

The IHRC official said, “I just received very worrying news from the Indian Government that ultimatum has been given to the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria to leave India if he does not agree to the doctors specified to treat him. The way that he is being treated is extremely bad.

“Under the current situation, it seems he has no choice other than to return to Nigeria.

“He has been given some hours to respond to their ultimatum. This, to me, is totally, utterly unacceptable by any standard.

“This is a man that has not been found guilty of anything to the extent that in his own country, the highest court had granted him permission that he should be treated.

“The Indian Government by their behaviour, depicts Sheikh El-Zakzaky as a common criminal. 

“This is really outrageous and those who stand for justice should please respond.”

0 Comments
