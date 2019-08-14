Fans Want DJ Arafat's Funeral Held Inside Stadium

The 33-year-old artistes died on Monday morning after a motorbike accident in Abidjan, the country’s capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2019

 

Thousands of heartbroken fans of late Ivory Coast musician, DJ Arafat, have signed an online petition asking the country’s Ministry of Culture to use their biggest stadium to hold his funeral service.

Originally known as Ange Didier Huon, DJ Arafat was famous for his energetic dance steps and scintillating brand of coupé-décalé sound that left fans begging for more.

Over 65,000 people have signed the petition on change.org asking for the Félix Houphouet Boigny Stadium to be used for the funeral, according to a BBC report on Wednesday.

 

