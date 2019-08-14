Improve Quality Of Your Products To Attract More Buyers, US Tells African Entrepreneurs

DCM Elizabeth Pelletreau and Dr. Mosilinyane Letsie

The United States, through its African Growth and Opportunity Act initiative, has urged entrepreneurs in Africa to producing quality items in order to improve exports to the American market.

Deputy Director, Office of Economic and Regional Affairs, Bureau of African Affairs, US Department of State, Elizabeth Pelletreau, gave the advice during a telephonic conference at the US Embassy, Abuja, on Wednesday.

AGOA is a legislation approved by the US Congress in May 2000 with the aim of assisting the economies of Sub-Saharan Africa and also improving economic relations between the US and the continent.

Pelletreua said that AGOA had created a good platform and opportunity for entrepreneurs in Africa to break into the US market without paying import duty.

She said, “People who are making the investments to buy products from the continent to ship them to the US really need a consistent product because they are building their market for a specification for a product.

“So even if you are thinking about things like clothing, if it is labelled for the same size, that should be the size consistently.

“That would make it easier for those marketing and selling your products in the US.”