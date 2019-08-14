Lance Corporal Sunday Awolola's Court Trial Begins Friday For Allegedly Raping Ondo University Student

A magistrate's court in Akure, Ondo state capital has ordered that Lance Corporal Sunday Awolola, who allegedly raped a female student of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko (AAAU) be remanded in police custody.

Magistrate Mayomi Olanipekun gave the order, explaining that the application brought before the court by the police had not been served on the defendant's lawyer.

Hence, Olanipekun said he could not begin proper hearing of the case.

Earlier, Adeoye Adesegun, the police prosecutor had sought an application that Awolola be remanded in prison custody in order for the police to gather more facts on the case against the suspect. See Also CRIME JUST IN: Soldiers Allegedly Rape AAUA Student At Checkpoint

Olanipekun later adjourned the case until Friday.

Speaking to journalists, Chairperson of Federation of Women Lawyers in Ondo State, Mrs. Bola Joel-Adegbe said the group would monitor the case to a conclusion.