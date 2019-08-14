Liverpool Defeat Chelsea On Penalties To Claim UEFA Super Cup

Liverpool Football Club of England on Wednesday night emerged winners of the 2019 UEFA Super Cup after beating fellow English side – Chelsea – 5-4 on penalties.

Chelsea took the lead in Istanbul, Turkey, through Olivier Giroud in the closing stages of the first half but soon surrendered that position early in the second period when Sadio Mane pounced on an assist from Brazilian, Roberto Firmino, to level the scores.

The Senegalese striker would later shoot his side in front in the first half of extra time before Jorginho brought parity to the game a few minutes later with a well converted penalty kick after forward, Tammy Abraham, was fouled in the box by Liverpool goalkeeper.

At the end of 120 minutes and with the scores standing at 2-2, the match went into penalty shootout for a winner to be decided.

Liverpool, who are current holders of the UEFA Champions League, converted all their spot kicks while a miss by Abraham, the only one for Chelsea out of five, gifted Jurgen Klopp’s men the trophy on the night.

The victory crowns a magnificent year for Liverpool, who under Klopp, have continued to break new grounds and enhance their profile as one of Europe’s top teams.

A defeat however, compounded Chelsea’s misery following a horrible week in which Manchester United thrashed them 4-0 in their opening fixture of the 2019/2020 Premiership season.

Also, it was the second consecutive loss for new boss, Frank Lampard, on the big stage, further raising doubts if he is the right man for the Chelsea job.