Liverpool Defeat Chelsea On Penalties To Claim UEFA Super Cup

The victory crowns a magnificent year for Liverpool, who under Klopp, have continued to break new grounds and enhance their profile as one of Europe’s top teams.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2019

Liverpool Football Club of England on Wednesday night emerged winners of the 2019 UEFA Super Cup after beating fellow English side – Chelsea – 5-4 on penalties.

Chelsea took the lead in Istanbul, Turkey, through Olivier Giroud in the closing stages of the first half but soon surrendered that position early in the second period when Sadio Mane pounced on an assist from Brazilian, Roberto Firmino, to level the scores.

The Senegalese striker would later shoot his side in front in the first half of extra time before Jorginho brought parity to the game a few minutes later with a well converted penalty kick after forward, Tammy Abraham, was fouled in the box by Liverpool goalkeeper.

At the end of 120 minutes and with the scores standing at 2-2, the match went into penalty shootout for a winner to be decided.

Liverpool, who are current holders of the UEFA Champions League, converted all their spot kicks while a miss by Abraham, the only one for Chelsea out of five, gifted Jurgen Klopp’s men the trophy on the night.

The victory crowns a magnificent year for Liverpool, who under Klopp, have continued to break new grounds and enhance their profile as one of Europe’s top teams.

A defeat however, compounded Chelsea’s misery following a horrible week in which Manchester United thrashed them 4-0 in their opening fixture of the 2019/2020 Premiership season.

Also, it was the second consecutive loss for new boss, Frank Lampard, on the big stage, further raising doubts if he is the right man for the Chelsea job.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sports Nigerian Engineering Student, Ahmed Tukur, Teaches Chinese How To Play Polo -Report
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Sports Group B: AFCON 2019 Group Review
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Opinion Re-ExxonMobil Sacks 84 Nigerians: Is President Jonathan Not Really A Weakling?
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion How Otunba Mike Adenuga Impoverished Conoil Pensioners
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion A Practical Solution To Nigeria’s Power Problem
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion Syria and The Recent Arab Awakening – A Unique Circumstance
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME UPDATE On Taraba Killing: Army Captain Had 191 Phone Chats With Wanted Kidnapper
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Changes Name Of Nigerian Prisons Service
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: Nigerian Government Frustrating Treatment of El-Zakzaky In India, Shiites Allege
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: UNIMAID Speaks On Physics Lecturer’s Award Controversy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: India Hospital Concedes To El-Zakzaky’s Demand, Allow Appointed Doctors To Treat Him
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Internet North Korea Launched Cyberattacks Against Nigeria To Raise Money For Weapons Of Mass Destruction -Report
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Human Rights El-Zakzaky Might Return To Nigeria After Refusing Treatment From Unknown Indian Doctors –IHRC Source
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Kidnapping: Controversy Trails N3m Ransom Paid By Police To Secure DPO's Freedom In Delta
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Investigate T.Y Danjuma, Governor Ishaku Over Taraba Killings, Group Urges Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrests SUV Driver Who Killed Tricycle Rider Over Right Of Way In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Big Brother Naija: Nigerian-born British Policewoman, Khafi Kareem, Faces Being Sacked After 'Sex Romp' With Another Contestant
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Baptist Pastor Abducted In Kaduna
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad