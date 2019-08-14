Man Castrated, Stabbed To Death By Mother-in-law For Failing To Pay Child Support

A man in Russia has been castrated and stabbed to death by his mother-in-law for failing to pay child support for his son on time.

Confessing to the crime, the woman said the stabbed Dmitry Bogdanov 27 times with a knife before slicing off his testicles and throwing them out of her, police said.

The 49-year-old woman and her partner have since been detained by the police, according to Daily MailUK.

After the horrific incident, the unnamed woman phoned her daughter and told her what she had done.

Stunned, the daughter immediately called the police.

The woman and her partner are facing a case of murder by the Russian Investigative Committee.