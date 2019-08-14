Road Accidents In Niger Claim 25 Lives During Eid-el-Kabir

At least 25 persons lost their lives in about 10 road accidents in Niger State during the Eid-el-Kabir holiday.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission in the state, Joel Dagwa, made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Minna, the capital.

According to Dagwa, 123 people were involved in the 10 road crashes involving 12 vehicles, two motorcycles and two tricycles.

He added that 47 people sustained varying degrees of injuries as a result of the accidents.

The sector commander appealed to motorists in the state to control their speed and not overload their vehicles.