We Have Electricity Only When Buhari Is In Daura, Nigerian President's Kinsmen Complain

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2019

Leaders from the five local government areas under the Daura emirate in Katsina State say the communities enjoy 24-hour electricity only when President Muhammadu Buhari is in town.

“Anytime the President is around we enjoy 24-hour power supply. But if he is not around, the power supply is not always stable,” Mohammed Saleh, one of the leaders, said while hosting Buhari during Sallah celebration.

Responding, Buhari said, “Truly, the people know and understand my mission. This is what the votes showed. The administration will dwell on our campaign issues — security, economy, and corruption. We will fight for the poor.”

Umar Farouq, the emir of Daura, therefore, urged Nigerians to support the president, TheCable reports.

“I pray to the Almighty Allah to grant good health to Mr. President, give him the courage to lead the country right,” he said.

“I commend him for his endurance and patience on the challenges he is facing. A leader must possess two qualities of endurance and patience, may Allah guide and protect him from all evils.

“I am calling on Nigerians to continue to pray to Allah to enable the president to succeed in improving their living conditions and move the country forward.”

