Win ‘Clean’ Medals, Buhari Tells Nigerian Athletes Participating In Africa Games

“I therefore, urge you to keep the integrity of our nation intact by competing clean and fair, devoid of any form of doping at the African Games.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerian athletes that will participate in the 12th Africa Games scheduled to hold in Rabat, Morocco, to avoid performance-enhancing drugs and win ‘clean’ medals.

Buhari spoke on Wednesday during a ceremony to hand over the athletes to the Nigeria Olympic Committee in Abuja.

The President was represented by the Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, at the event.

He said the country would be proud of them even when they failed to win any medal than to come back home with medals that were dubiously acquired.

He said, “Let me assure you that the government is fully committed to our delegation’s successful participation in the African Games and will ensure that the welfare of the team is adequately taken care of.

“I want to charge all athletes and team officials going to the Games to be worthy ambassadors of our great country, both on the field of play and outside the sports arena.

“I therefore, urge you to keep the integrity of our nation intact by competing clean and fair, devoid of any form of doping at the African Games.”

A total of 562 athletes and officials will represent Nigeria at the Games, a statement by the NOC said.

