Nigerian Army Vows To End Insurgency, Buries Five Soldiers

The Nigerian Army has vowed to end insurgency by Boko Haram and restore peace and stability to the country especially the North-East region.

Incoming Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, said this in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Friday during the the burial of five soldiers killed in the line of duty.

Adeniyi said that the military would not rest until it had totally defeated Boko Haram terrorists troubling the peace of the country.

He said, “On behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, I wish to commiserate with the families of the fallen heroes.

“What happened is sad, but I want their families to know that they did not die in vain; they died for Nigeria, they died for their fatherland.

“I promised you; we will not sleep, rest or give Boko Haram insurgents any respite, we will return normalcy to the North-East.”