Abike Dabiri, Ohaneze Ndigbo Condemn Attack On Sen. Ekweremadu In Germany

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2019

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu

 

The chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has condemned the attack on the former deputy senate president, and a serving senator, Ike Ekweremadu at the 2nd Annual Igbo cultural festival in Nuremberg, Germany. 

In a statement on Saturday, Dabiri said the incident was an embarrassment to the country and called on the German government and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the perpetrators were made to face full consequences for their actions. 

She said that it was shameful and pathetic that an event which was put together by Ndigbo community in Germany and whose members comprised of the majority of Nigerians living in Germany, to amongst other things provide a forum for the Diasporans and various stakeholders to network and facilitate a better cooperation between German and Nigerian businesses, ended up in such a disgraceful manner.

She appealed to Nigerians to be of good behavior wherever they found themselves because such incidents had the capacity to tarnish the image of the country.

Meanwhile the Igbo apex socio-cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo also expressed shock over the incident and asked Germany law enforcement agency to fish out the perpetrators. 

A statement by the president-general of Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide, Dr. Nnia Nwodo, described the action as 'un-Igbo' and lamented that Ekweremadu who had always been in the forefront of fighting Igbo cause did not deserve the kind of treatment meted out to him by the pro-Biafra agitators.

He said, "The assault on Ekweremadu by Igbos in Germany, described as IPOB, is disappointing, grotesque and dangerous for Igbo solidarity. This violent, rude, impertinent, divisive and discourteous style of IPOB or IPOB instigated miscreants is damaging to our cause. It strengthens the case of those who describe them as terrorists and weakens our case against the infringement of our fundamental human rights.

"Ekweremadu negotiated the sureties and securities for Nnamdi Kanu’s release on bail. He does not deserve this picketing and disgrace. A disgrace to him is a disgrace to Igbo race. Whilst I condemn the attack on our revered son and leader, I call on the law enforcement agencies in Germany to bring to book the perpetrators of this despicable act. It is un-Igbo. It is disgraceful."

