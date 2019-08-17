Buhari Returns To Abuja After Nine Days In Katsina

While in his hometown, Daura, Buhari received Guinean President, Alpha Conde, and several other dignitaries.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday returned to Abuja after a nine-day official visit, including celebrating the Eid-el-Kabir with family members and inauguration of some developmental projects in Katsina State.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, shortly before departing the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport, Katsina for Abuja, Buhari had charged the military to be more spontaneous in restoring peace to the country, particularly states troubled by bandits.

He gave the order when he addressed 15 officers and 160 soldiers of the 17th Army Brigade and Nigerian Air Force 213 Operational Base in Katsina, under the “Operation Hadarin Daji’’.

SaharaReporters, New York

