Buhari's Hometown, Daura To Have Battalion Barracks After Air Force Built 'Reference' Hospital In His Village

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, has commended the commitment and achievement of troops deployed at forwarding Operating Base at Daura in Katsina State for combating armed banditry, cattle

rustling and kidnapping among other menaces during Operation Harbin Kunama III and ongoing Operation HADARIN DAJI in the North-Western part of Nigeria.



The army chief stated this when he visited the base on August 15, 2019, a statement by the army disclosed.



He also disclosed the Nigerian Army’s plans to replicate the "noble concept of Super Camp" in the region, with the aim of projecting offensive patrols, raids, ambushes and other combat missions to tackle the security threats occasioned by the activities of bandits and other criminals elements.



He added that provision of logistics to enable troops to perform effectively remained his top priority.



"Lt Gen TY Buratai announced that works and provision of

infrastructure will soon commence on the proposed permanent site of the 171 Battalion located in Daura. He informed them of the introduction of 'boots and polish' allowances, among other welfare packages to boost troops morale, encourage hard work and professionalism.



"There was loud ovation when Buratai conducted troops at the base to a series of push-ups," the statement said.



In another development, the army chief along with the Chief of Defence Staff, General A.G. Olonisakin, and other service chiefs attended the commissioning of Nigerian Airforce Reference Hospital in Daura and thereafter paid Sallah greetings to President Buhari.



Buratai also paid Sallah homage to the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar.