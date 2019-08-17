Election Tribunal: APC Suspends Chairman, Two Others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended three top of its top members who allegedly made moves to scuttle the party’s victory at the election petition tribunal.

The trio made up of the Zonal Vice Chairman, Financial Secretary and a Local Government Party Chairman in Adamawa state reportedly connived with the ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP) to scuttle the APC's chances of reclaiming the Adamawa governorship seat at the tribunal.

They are, Aliyu Bakari, (Vice Chairman, Central Zone), Saidu Naira (Financial Secretary) and Babangida Talase (Chairman Mayo-Belwa LGA).

A statement signed by Mohammed Abdullahi, state publicity secretary on Saturday says, ”Alh. Aliyu Bakari has been suspended indefinitely from the party.

“Alh. Saidu Naira and Alh. Babangida Talase have been suspended from the party for a period of six months.

“All the suspended officials are relieved of their respective positions in the exco. And the matter has been referred to the National Secretariat of the party for further necessary action and directive.”

On July 2, 2019, SaharaReporters reported mild drama in court when two opposing counsels appeared in court for APC in the Adamawa state Election Petition Tribunal.

Aliyu Bakari, APC Vice Chairman (Adamawa Central), announced appearance for the party alongside one of the counsels, Smart Ukpanah; and applied to withdraw the party's petition against Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.