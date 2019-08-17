FIFA Ban: My Legal Team Preparing Defence, Says Siasia

Former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia, has said that his team of lawyers are currently working to appeal a ban slammed on him by FIFA on Friday.

The world football governing body had on Friday placed a life ban on the ex-Nantes of France striker for alleged match fixing.

Siasia, who made the disclosure on Saturday, said that he was hopeful of a positive conclusion to the matter.

In a statement on Friday, FIFA said that its adjudicatory chamber of independent Ethics Committee found Siasia guilty of the offence.