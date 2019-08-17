NCAC, Women Group Partner On Cultural Reorientation

Speaking at a meeting of both organisations in Abuja, National President of the NCWS, Dr Laraba Shoda, condemned the upsurge in public display of nudity following a viral video of near-naked girls dancing in public inside a transparent van in Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2019

 

In a bid to stem the current tide of public display of nudity and immorality among youths in Nigeria, the National Council of Women Societies and the National Council for Arts and Culture have embarked on sensitisation initiatives.

She described another scenario where a young lady walked into a mall completely naked as negating the essence of the Nigerian culture, which promotes the dignity of the African woman.

Dr Shoda said there was the need to create television programs with good cultural content to arrest the disturbing trend.

On his part, the NCAC Director-General, Otunba Segun Runsewe, said the partnership of interest between the women societies and the NCAC will signal a new dawn in the crusade against cultural degeneration and foreign erosion of our culture.

According to Runsewe, the NCAC is working on a legislation with the National Assembly to curb the negative trend of public nudity.
 

