Nigerian Migrants In Germany To Be Deported On Monday

Last month two batches of Nigerians were sent back home from the European country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2019

Guardian Nigeria

 

On Monday, a new batch of Nigerian migrants will be deported from Germany to Nigeria.

The migrants are expected to leave Frankfurt Airport at 8 am and land in Nigeria’s Murtala Mohammed International Airport around 2 pm and 3 pm.

Although the number of migrants has not been ascertained, it was, however, reported that migrants will be picked randomly from different accommodation centres.

Last month two batches of Nigerians were sent back home from the European country.

“The flight will be from Frankfurt on Monday. For those who have been given the information, the plane will take off by 8 am and arrive in Nigeria between 2 pm and 3 pm.

“Those who will be deported will be picked randomly from their different accommodation centres from 3 am till 5 am in different regions and conveyed to a central place and finally to Frankfurt Airport," the Co-ordination Activist for Network Refugees 4Refugees, a political platform for refugees/migrant self-organization based in
Stuttgart, Germany, Rex Osa, told The Nation.

Osa added, “When their asylum application is already expired, they are obligated to leave the country.

“For those who don’t leave voluntarily, they will be given a what is I can translate in English to mean toleration status. This status is not a resident title; it is to show that the person is still there because the deportation is hindered because of one reason or the other.

“These people are picked up early in the morning without expecting the police.

“Some would be picked up from work also. When the police arrive in their rooms, they would be allowed to pack things not more than say 64 kilos.  The police will be standing to make sure the person does not
escape.”

The activist urged the federal government to come to the aid of the victims as many of them are coming with a myriad of challenges.

“Among these people are many sick people. Nigeria should be expecting a lot of people who have psychological problems, and people with spinal cord problems leading to paralysis.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel One Dead, Seven Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel Federal Road Safety In Ondo Starts Enforcement Of Number Plates For Motorcycle, Tricycle Operators
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Corruption N25bn Scam: Revoke Goje’s US Visa Now, HEDA Advises Trump
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Business Doing Little Or Nothing, Buhari Says It Saddens Him Businesses Suffer Because Of Apapa Gridlock
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
CRIME Lagos Road Rage: Driver Kills Tricycle Rider For Damaging Car
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News Don’t Let Nigerian Businessmen Into My Meetings In The US, President Buhari Warns Aides
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Real Reason We Returned El-Zakzaky to Nigeria –Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Sports Match Fixing: Siasia Gets Life Ban From FIFA
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption London Court Grants P&ID Permission To Seize $9bn Nigerian Assets
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Fraud: CSO Gives Oyo-Ita 72 Hours To Resign Or Face Protest
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights BREAKING: Drama At Airport As DSS Wheels El-Zakyzaky Through Back Door
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Fires Obono-Obla’s Close Ally
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Missing Ghanaian Girls Sold In Nigeria For N1.8m Each, Says Suspect
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria To Appeal London Court Ruling On $9bn Assets Seizure
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Tells Tribunal: Wrong Computation In 11 States Caused My Defeat
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara To Probe State’s Ex-officials Over Property Sale
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian University Workers To Commence Strike On Monday
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Vows To End Insurgency, Buries Five Soldiers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad