Police Invite Cross River Journalist Over Article

In the article, Jalingo said the micro-finance bank had been rendered non-functional as money earmarked to kick start its operation was not released.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2019

Agba Jalingo

 

The Cross River State Police Command have invited Agba Jalingo, a journalist publisher of CrossRiver Watch, for publishing an article exposing how Governor Ben Ayade approved and diverted N500m for Cross River Micro-Finance Bank.

The report reads, “After raising these high hopes and expectations, eight months after the opening of the bank and release of N500m, not a dime has been given to anyone.

“Information available to me suggest clearly that after approval of the N500m, Governor Ayade diverted the funds and embezzled same and this has stalled plans for the microfinance bank.”

About a month after the publication of the report, the police invited Jalingo for questioning on the article.

The Police in its letter to him, said the article is "conspiracy to cause a breach of peace".

The invitation letter dated August 14, 2019 and delivered two days later, reads, “This office is investigating a case of conspiracy to cause a breach of peace, reported by Cross River Microfinance Bank, Calabar, in which your name is mentioned.

“To facilitate our investigation, you are kindly requested to report to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department, Calabar, on Monday August 19, 2019, at 1400hrs, to state your side of the case.

“Your cooperation is highly solicited as we expect an early response, please.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

