Sowore's Detention: Buhari Regime's Action Will Heat Up Polity, Says Chief Onitiri

- Urges judiciary to defend Nigeria's democracy

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2019

 

A political activist, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has called for the release of pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore.

In a statement by Onitiri on Friday, he described the detention of Sowore as unnecessary, undemocratic and unpopular, adding that the continuous detention of the AAC candidate in the last presidential election can heat up the polity.

He said: “I wish on behalf of millions of Nigerian democrats and peace-loving citizens plead with President Muhammadu Buhari's government to release the convener of ‘Revolution Now’, Omoyele Sowore, as his detention will continue to heat up the polity.

“Besides, we wish to plead with our judiciary not to be used against the people, as Nigerians shall hold the judiciary responsible if our democracy should fail.

“We have come a long way to achieve this democracy and it should never fail. We implore our judiciary to be courageous, stand firm with the people of Nigeria and defend our democracy.

“This is the time we need our Judiciary to be bold and courageous. We have no other country we can call our own. We must all salvage our country, Nigeria and make it work and great again.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights BREAKING: Drama At Airport As DSS Wheels El-Zakyzaky Through Back Door
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Tells Tribunal: Wrong Computation In 11 States Caused My Defeat
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara To Probe State’s Ex-officials Over Property Sale
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Lawyer Petitions Lagos Police Boss Over Alleged Theft Of Protesters Phones
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: El-Zakzaky Heads To Nigeria After Rejecting Treatment From Strange Doctors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Sowore: Senior Advocate Of Nigeria Questions Buhari Regime's Legitimacy, Says Sowore Can Sue DSS
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Real Reason We Returned El-Zakzaky to Nigeria –Government
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Sports Match Fixing: Siasia Gets Life Ban From FIFA
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption London Court Grants P&ID Permission To Seize $9bn Nigerian Assets
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Fraud: CSO Gives Oyo-Ita 72 Hours To Resign Or Face Protest
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights BREAKING: Drama At Airport As DSS Wheels El-Zakyzaky Through Back Door
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Fires Obono-Obla’s Close Ally
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Missing Ghanaian Girls Sold In Nigeria For N1.8m Each, Says Suspect
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria To Appeal London Court Ruling On $9bn Assets Seizure
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Tells Tribunal: Wrong Computation In 11 States Caused My Defeat
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara To Probe State’s Ex-officials Over Property Sale
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian University Workers To Commence Strike On Monday
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Vows To End Insurgency, Buries Five Soldiers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad