Sowore's Detention: Buhari Regime's Action Will Heat Up Polity, Says Chief Onitiri

A political activist, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has called for the release of pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore.



In a statement by Onitiri on Friday, he described the detention of Sowore as unnecessary, undemocratic and unpopular, adding that the continuous detention of the AAC candidate in the last presidential election can heat up the polity.



He said: “I wish on behalf of millions of Nigerian democrats and peace-loving citizens plead with President Muhammadu Buhari's government to release the convener of ‘Revolution Now’, Omoyele Sowore, as his detention will continue to heat up the polity.



“Besides, we wish to plead with our judiciary not to be used against the people, as Nigerians shall hold the judiciary responsible if our democracy should fail.



“We have come a long way to achieve this democracy and it should never fail. We implore our judiciary to be courageous, stand firm with the people of Nigeria and defend our democracy.



“This is the time we need our Judiciary to be bold and courageous. We have no other country we can call our own. We must all salvage our country, Nigeria and make it work and great again.”