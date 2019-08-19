Abia Workers Shut Down Activities Over Unpaid Salaries

Workers of Abia North Local Government Area of Abia State have reportedly grounded administrative and other social services in the area on Monday, The Nation reports.

Nigeria has been ranked by the World Poverty Clock as the country with the poorest people in the world.

Part of the poverty comes from a civil service with poor welfare plans for staff and pensioners.

According to findings, they are protesting the inability of the transition committee local government chairman to pay their four months salary arrears.