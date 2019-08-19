Borno Governor Places Curse On Persons Depriving IDPs Food

In fact anybody at all that diverts food meant for IDPs, the curse of God through the instrumentality of the Qur’an will come upon them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 19, 2019

Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, on Monday had a curse placed on anyone in the habit of diverting food items meant for internally displaced persons in the state.

The incident took place while the governor was coordinating and supervising the distribution of food items to nearly 200,0000 ‎IDPs in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno.

 While the governor watched, an official, who had been assigned the task, raised a copy of the Qur’an and asked the wrath of God to come upon anyone fraudulently diverting food and other relief items meant for the welfare of displaced persons.

A curse was also placed on IDPs in the habit of collecting multiple rations of food to sell in markets, thereby depriving other displaced persons food to eat.

As soon as the official holding the Quaran and placing the curse began the act, dozens of adults disappeared from the long queues, raising suspicion that they could have been involved in the fraudulent practice.

The official said, “Listen to me very attentively, Governor Zulum has asked me to announce to you that from himself as governor down to humanitarian and government officials, in fact anybody at all that diverts food meant for IDPs, the curse of God through the instrumentality of the Qur’an will come upon them. 

“May the wrath of God come upon anyone who has collected allocation ticket but came here to collect what is meant for others. 

“You all know that food is distributed to households and everyone in the camps are part of a household.

“If you know you are not the head of a household or that you have already collected your portion, better leave the queue or incur the wrath of the Qur’an.”

Diversion of food items meant for displaced persons is a common practice among officials saddled with the welfare of such persons in many parts of the country especially in the North-East region where violent attacks by terrorist group – Boko Haram – hale eft many families homeless.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Northerners To Begin #RevolutionNow Protests August 22, Time For Massive Protests In Nigeria, Says Joint Northern Action Front
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Several Hours #RevolutionNow Organizers Gain Access To Hall
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Ekwremadu’s Attack Is A Polite Warning To Igbo Leaders Supporting Fulani -Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics After Ekweremadu Attack, Orji Kalu Cancels Trip To Spain
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Warns Of Looming Fiscal Crisis
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ekweremadu: Shehu Sani Warns Public Officials Against Travelling Abroad
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Defies Security Agents, Storms #RevolutionNow Symposium Venue
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption I Want My $40m Jewellery Back, Diezani Tells Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy Buhari Queries Fowler Over Suspected Non-remittance Of Tax By FIRS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Fraud: Head Of Service, Oyo-Ita to Proceed On Retirement, Presidency Feigns Ignorance
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Northerners To Begin #RevolutionNow Protests August 22, Time For Massive Protests In Nigeria, Says Joint Northern Action Front
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Several Hours #RevolutionNow Organizers Gain Access To Hall
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Ekwremadu’s Attack Is A Polite Warning To Igbo Leaders Supporting Fulani -Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics After Ekweremadu Attack, Orji Kalu Cancels Trip To Spain
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Warns Of Looming Fiscal Crisis
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Markets Hausa, Yoruba Traders Clash, Cause Lockdown On Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME FBI Arrest Nigerian Billionaire Over $11m Fraud
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Ekweremadu: Shehu Sani Warns Public Officials Against Travelling Abroad
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad