Buhari: We'll Lift 100 Million Nigerians Out Of Poverty

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari says he will lift at least one hundred million Nigerians out of extreme poverty, though many Nigerians think he is incapable of doing so.

That figure is said to be half of the country's estimated 200 million citizens.

The most populous African nation is considered the world capital of poverty.

Buhari's statement came two weeks after he said his last administration lifted five million Nigerians out of poverty.

The president said during a two-day retreat for minister-designates in Abuja on Monday, “We must work as a team. Working as a team demands that we know what the next person is doing. You must open communication with your colleagues. Lack of communication leads to a lack of cooperation and sub-optimal performance.

“We are working to lift Nigerians out of poverty and set them on the path to prosperity. We intend to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty over the next 10 years.”

