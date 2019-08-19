CBN Ordered To Pay N8bn To Benue Communities Over Military Invasion

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 19, 2019

The Central Bank of Nigeria has been ordered by a Federal High Court to pay the sum of N8bn to Tiv communities in Benue over the invasion by soldiers in the area in 2001.

Communities to benefit from the financial compensation include Logo, Ukum, Kwande and Katsina-Ala local government areas.

The money is to compensate for the loss of lives and property they suffered during the invasion by the soldiers.

Justice Nyang Ekwo gave the order on Monday following an application by the communities for the enforcement of the consent judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal in Enugu on February 2, 2015.

The judge, who had earlier granted the preliminary “garnishee nisi”, made the garnishee order “absolute” on Monday by ordering the CBN to pay the said amount to the affected communities.

The judge said, “The garnishee (CBN) is hereby ordered to pay the sum into an interest yielding account to be opened and maintained by the Chief Registrar of this court in First Bank of Nigeria Plc.

“The order authorising the disbursement of the money shall be made upon being satisfied with the terms of disbursement including the legal fees jointly signed by Ocha Ulegede Esq, and J.K Gadzama, SAN, for the ganishors and endorsed by first class chiefs of Jukun, Logo, Kwande, Katsina-Ala local government areas on behalf of the Tiv Traditional Council.”

