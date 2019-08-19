Lagos Assembly Rejects Three, Confirms 35 Of Sanwo-Olu’s Cabinet Nominees

Three names out of 38 nominated for appointment as Commissioners and Special Advisers by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was on Monday rejected by the state’s House of Assembly.

Those rejected are Ms Adekemi Ajayi-Bembe, Mr Obafemi George and Prince Olanrewaju Sanusi.

The confirmed nominees are Mr Tunji Bello, Mr Gbolahan Lawal, Dr Wale Ahmed, Mrs Lola Akande, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, Mr Hakeem Fahm, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo and Mr Samuel Egube.

Others are Mrs Bolaji Dada, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, Mr Olusegun Dawodu, Mrs Solape Hammond, Arch. Kabiru Abdullahi, Mr Olalere Odusote and Mr Aramide Adeyoye.

Dr Frederick Oladeinde, Mr Olatunbosun Alake, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), Prof Akin Abayomi, Dr Rabiu Olowo, Dr Idris Salako, Mr Bonu Solomon Saanu, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, and Mr Oluwatoyin Fayinka were also confirmed.

Completing the list are Princess Aderemi Adebowale, Mrs Shulamite Adebolu, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Mr Adetokunbo Wahab, Mrs Ajibola Ponnle, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, and Ms Ruth Olusanya, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Mr Oladele Ajayi, and Mr Joe Igbokwe.

Before their confirmation by the House, the Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, invited each nominee for brief introduction during plenary.

Obasa said, “In pursuant to Section 192 subsection 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the House now confirms the appointment of the following governor’s nominees.”

He thereafter directed Clerk of the House, Mr Sanni Azeez, to forward the list of the confirmed nominees to Sanwo-Olu, adding that those rejected could be renominated by the governor.