Lagos Assembly Rejects Three, Confirms 35 Of Sanwo-Olu’s Cabinet Nominees

He thereafter directed Clerk of the House, Mr Sanni Azeez, to forward the list of the confirmed nominees to Sanwo-Olu, adding that those rejected could be renominated by the governor.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 19, 2019

Three names out of 38 nominated for appointment as Commissioners and Special Advisers by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was on Monday rejected by the state’s House of Assembly.

Those rejected are Ms Adekemi Ajayi-Bembe, Mr Obafemi George and Prince Olanrewaju Sanusi.

The confirmed nominees are Mr Tunji Bello, Mr Gbolahan Lawal, Dr Wale Ahmed, Mrs Lola Akande, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, Mr Hakeem Fahm, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo and Mr Samuel Egube.

Others are Mrs Bolaji Dada, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, Mr Olusegun Dawodu, Mrs Solape Hammond, Arch. Kabiru Abdullahi, Mr Olalere Odusote and Mr Aramide Adeyoye.

Dr Frederick Oladeinde, Mr Olatunbosun Alake, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), Prof Akin Abayomi, Dr Rabiu Olowo, Dr Idris Salako, Mr Bonu Solomon Saanu, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, and Mr Oluwatoyin Fayinka were also confirmed.

Completing the list are Princess Aderemi Adebowale, Mrs Shulamite Adebolu, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Mr Adetokunbo Wahab, Mrs Ajibola Ponnle, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, and Ms Ruth Olusanya, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Mr Oladele Ajayi, and Mr Joe Igbokwe.

Before their confirmation by the House, the Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, invited each nominee for brief introduction during plenary.

Obasa said, “In pursuant to Section 192 subsection 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the House now confirms the appointment of the following governor’s nominees.”

He thereafter directed Clerk of the House, Mr Sanni Azeez, to forward the list of the confirmed nominees to Sanwo-Olu, adding that those rejected could be renominated by the governor.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics After Ekweremadu Attack, Orji Kalu Cancels Trip To Spain
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Warns Of Looming Fiscal Crisis
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Northerners To Begin #RevolutionNow Protests August 22, Time For Massive Protests In Nigeria, Says Joint Northern Action Front
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Ekweremadu: Shehu Sani Warns Public Officials Against Travelling Abroad
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Several Hours #RevolutionNow Organizers Gain Access To Hall
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ekweremadu: Nigerian Government Vows To Punish Attackers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption I Want My $40m Jewellery Back, Diezani Tells Court
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Defies Security Agents, Storms #RevolutionNow Symposium Venue
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Economy Buhari Queries Fowler Over Suspected Non-remittance Of Tax By FIRS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics After Ekweremadu Attack, Orji Kalu Cancels Trip To Spain
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Fraud: Head Of Service, Oyo-Ita to Proceed On Retirement, Presidency Feigns Ignorance
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Warns Of Looming Fiscal Crisis
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Dasukigate: EFCC Arraigns Isabella Oshodin Over N22.9bn Fraud
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Northerners To Begin #RevolutionNow Protests August 22, Time For Massive Protests In Nigeria, Says Joint Northern Action Front
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Ekweremadu: Shehu Sani Warns Public Officials Against Travelling Abroad
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Several Hours #RevolutionNow Organizers Gain Access To Hall
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ekweremadu: Nigerian Government Vows To Punish Attackers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Female Student Raped By Three Men In Ondo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad