New Planet Discovered In Orbit

The new planet, b Pictoris c, completes its orbit roughly every 1,200 days. Like its big sister b Pictoris b, discovered by Lagrange and her team in 2009, it is a gassy giant.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 19, 2019

A second planet has been discovered circling Beta Pictoris, a fledgling star in our own galaxy offering astronomers a rare glimpse of a planetary system in the making, according to a study published Monday.

“We talking about a giant planet about 3,000 times more massive than Earth, situated 2.7 times further from its star than the Earth is from the Sun,” said Anne-Marie Lagrange, an astronomer at France’s National Centre for Scientific Research and lead author of a study in Nature Astronomy.

The new planet, b Pictoris c, completes its orbit roughly every 1,200 days. Like its big sister b Pictoris b, discovered by Lagrange and her team in 2009, it is a gassy giant.

Visible with the naked eye, Beta Pictoris — with a mass nearly twice that of the Sun — is a newborn by comparison: only 23 million years old.

The Sun is more than 4.5 billion years old.

It is also relatively nearby, just over 63 light years, and surrounded by a disk of stellar dust, according to a report by AFP.

“To better understand the early stage of formation and evolution, this is probably the best planetary system we know of,” Lagrange said.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Economy Nigeria Moves To Manufacture Helicopters Locally
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Money Conference Recommends Shutdown Of Government If Budget Passage Timelines Are Not Met
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Life Can Be Beautiful Even With Sickle Cell Anaemia By Chidi Ikeakor
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Pius Adesanmi Samuel Oghale Oboh, the Nigerian who Conquered Canadian Architecture By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Demystifying The Mysterious Disease In Ondo State: No Cause For Alarm! By Dr. Soyombo Ayomikun
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
SHEPHERD BUSHIRI "WALKING ON AIR MIRACLE " INTERVIEW
Opinion Shepherd Bushiri: Prophet Or Charlatan? By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption I Want My $40m Jewellery Back, Diezani Tells Court
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Defies Security Agents, Storms #RevolutionNow Symposium Venue
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Economy Buhari Queries Fowler Over Suspected Non-remittance Of Tax By FIRS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics After Ekweremadu Attack, Orji Kalu Cancels Trip To Spain
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Fraud: Head Of Service, Oyo-Ita to Proceed On Retirement, Presidency Feigns Ignorance
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Warns Of Looming Fiscal Crisis
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Dasukigate: EFCC Arraigns Isabella Oshodin Over N22.9bn Fraud
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Northerners To Begin #RevolutionNow Protests August 22, Time For Massive Protests In Nigeria, Says Joint Northern Action Front
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Ekweremadu: Shehu Sani Warns Public Officials Against Travelling Abroad
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Several Hours #RevolutionNow Organizers Gain Access To Hall
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ekweremadu: Nigerian Government Vows To Punish Attackers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Female Student Raped By Three Men In Ondo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad