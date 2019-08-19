Nigerian Arrested For Cocaine Peddling In India

Another 31-year-old Nigerian was arrested in Delhi recently for allegedly peddling drugs after around 35 grams of cocaine was seized from him

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 19, 2019

A Nigerian national was arrested on Saturday in Palghar with 32 grams of cocaine, a senior police official said.

Palghar police spokesperson, Hemant Katkar, said the Nigerian known as Laysan Emanuel, 57, was arrested from Tulinj when a police patrol party found him moving suspiciously in the area.

Katkar said, “We recovered 32 grams of cocaine from him. He has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.” 

Another 31-year-old Nigerian was arrested in Delhi recently for allegedly peddling drugs after around 35 grams of cocaine was seized from him, according to a report by India Today.

