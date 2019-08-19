RevolutionNow: Brutalised ‘Fufu’ Seller Calls For Sowore’s Release

“I want them to release Sowore to us. He was fighting for us. I want them to release others in prison too.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 19, 2019

Police and a protester during the #RevolutionNow protest in Osun. Punchng

Sariyu Akanmu, a 70-year-old ‘Fufu’ seller based in Oshogbo, Osun State, has called on the Nigerian Government to immediately release co-convener of RevolutionNowmovement, Omoyele Sowore, who had been held by the Department of State Services since August 3 when he was picked from a Lagos hotel.

Akanmu, who spoke in Lagos on Monday at a gathering of activists and other category of Nigerians calling for improvement in governance in the country, said that Sowore was fighting for the poor by calling for protest against the government and so should be released from detention.

The 60-year-old was brutalised by the police while participating in the RevolutionNowprotest in Oshogbo on August 5.

She said, “The major problem I have now is that our leader, Sowore is still in detention. 

“I want them to release Sowore to us. He was fighting for us. I want them to release others in prison too.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Defies Security Agents, Storms #RevolutionNow Symposium Venue
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Northerners To Begin #RevolutionNow Protests August 22, Time For Massive Protests In Nigeria, Says Joint Northern Action Front
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: #RevolutionNow Symposium: Nigeria Police Arrest, Release BBC Journalist
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Several Hours #RevolutionNow Organizers Gain Access To Hall
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM UPDATE: #RevolutionNow Symposium: Police Have Started Arresting Innocent Bystanders, Say Organizers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Regime Deploys Aerial Surveillance To Foil #RevolutionNow Symposium
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Economy Buhari Queries Fowler Over Suspected Non-remittance Of Tax By FIRS
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Markets Hausa, Yoruba Traders Clash, Cause Lockdown On Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Defies Security Agents, Storms #RevolutionNow Symposium Venue
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ekwremadu’s Attack Is A Polite Warning To Igbo Leaders Supporting Fulani -Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Economy Buhari Regime Not Fiscally Transparent, Makes No Significant Progress To Meet Minimum Requirements – US Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Hausa-Yoruba Clash: How We Avoided Mayhem In Lagos, Police Explain
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME FBI Arrest Nigerian Billionaire Over $11m Fraud
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
ACTIVISM Northerners To Begin #RevolutionNow Protests August 22, Time For Massive Protests In Nigeria, Says Joint Northern Action Front
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics We Have Orders To Attack Instigators Of Operation Python Dance, Says IPOB
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Fish Out Ekweremadu's Attackers, Igbo Group Urges German Government
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Travel Passport: We’re Operating Above Capacity –Nigerian Consulate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: #RevolutionNow Symposium: Nigeria Police Arrest, Release BBC Journalist
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad