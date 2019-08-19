RevolutionNow: Brutalised ‘Fufu’ Seller Calls For Sowore’s Release

Police and a protester during the #RevolutionNow protest in Osun.

Sariyu Akanmu, a 70-year-old ‘Fufu’ seller based in Oshogbo, Osun State, has called on the Nigerian Government to immediately release co-convener of RevolutionNowmovement, Omoyele Sowore, who had been held by the Department of State Services since August 3 when he was picked from a Lagos hotel.

Akanmu, who spoke in Lagos on Monday at a gathering of activists and other category of Nigerians calling for improvement in governance in the country, said that Sowore was fighting for the poor by calling for protest against the government and so should be released from detention.

The 60-year-old was brutalised by the police while participating in the RevolutionNowprotest in Oshogbo on August 5.

She said, “The major problem I have now is that our leader, Sowore is still in detention.

“I want them to release Sowore to us. He was fighting for us. I want them to release others in prison too.”