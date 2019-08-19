Sowore’s Detention Only Favours Corrupt Nigerians, Politicians –CSNAC

The Civil Society Network Against Corruption has said the continuous detention of activist, Omoyele Sowore favours, by the Department of State Services, only favours corrupt elements in the country especially politicians.

Sowore was on August 3, 2019 arrested in Lagos by the DSS for calling on Nigerians to pour out onto the streets and protest against bad leadership in the country.

In a statement by its Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, CSNAC said Sowore, who is known for exposing corruption in government through his online news medium, Sahara Reporters, had been a thorn in the flesh of many politicians now happy about his continued detention.

Suraju said, “More than many media organisations, Sahara Reportershave exposed corruption in both private and public sector.

“The group had made landmark revelations including the electoral fraud in Ekiti (2014), the fraud involving former Senate President, Olusola Saraki, the Haliburton scandal and many others that would have been swept under the carpet.

“Keeping Mr Sowore in detention for 45 days in an attempt to kill a fly with a sledge hammer.

“Many corrupt Nigerians whose heinous crimes have been exposed are excited to see the continuous detention of Sowore, who also publishes Africa’s foremost online media outfit, Sahara Reporters.”

The CSNAC chairman also described the continuous detention of Sowore as one of the worst forms of attack on free speech and citizenship campaign against corruption in Nigeria.

He added, “With the 45-day detention of Sowore, the FG had demonstrated a penchant for deliberate persecution.

“Equating the scheduled protest of RevolutionNowwith treason, undermines the entire fabric of the country’s democratic history.

“The detention of Sowore is not only an attack on free speech, it also represents a low water level mark in the fight against corruption by the civil society.”

The group also condemned the armed security invasion of the venue of a symposium organised by Coalition for Revolution in Lagos on Monday, calling for the release of all members of the African Action Congress and RevolutionNowmovement still held by security agencies.