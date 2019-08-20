BREAKING: Police Arrest Taraba Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume

HAMISU BALA WADUME

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested Hamisu Wadume, a high-profile kidnap kingpin in Taraba State.

Wadume was sighted within the premises of the Force Headquarters, Abuja, today, according to a report by Premium Times.

Wadume was being transported to Abuja on August 6 after his initial arrest by police officers on a covert operation before being attacked by troops of 93 Battalion based in Takum, Taraba State.

The attack led to the death of three officers including a civilian while Wadume was set free by the soldiers.

The incident led to a face-off between the police and the Nigerian Army with a panel set-up to investigate the matter.

Confirming Wadume’s arrest on Monday in his hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State, Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, said that his capture would shed light to everything hidden about his escape and the killing of the policemen by soldiers.

He said, "The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, believes that the re-arrest of the suspect, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume, will no doubt help in bringing answers to the numerous but hitherto unanswered questions touching on the incident and the larger criminal enterprise of the suspect."