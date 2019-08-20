Nigerian Andrew Akingbaje Jailed In UK For Assault On Woman

This second attack was filmed by a friend of hers and was posted on social media, leading to Akingbaje’s subsequent arrest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2019

A Nigerian man who launched an attack on a woman outside a nightclub in Clapham in the United Kingdom on New Year's Eve has been sentenced to 32 months in prison.

On Monday, Andrew Akingbaje, 24, from South London, was jailed at Inner London Crown Court for the violent assault.

On New Year’s Eve, Krystal Misson and her two female friends were outside Lotus Bar in Clapham. Akingbaje, who up until that point had not been known to the group, attacked Ms. Misson, punching her several times and dragging her along the ground by her hair.

A second attack followed in which he hit Ms. Misson repeatedly in the face and body, causing her to fall to the ground. This second attack was filmed by a friend of hers and was posted on social media, leading to Akingbaje’s subsequent arrest.

Akingbaje had pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on 31 January of this year.

Alex Matthews, a Senior Crown Prosecutor within CPS London South, said: “This was a sustained and violent attack. Akingbaje struck Krystal Misson in the face repeatedly, continuing to do so even when he had knocked her to the floor. He then fled the scene.

“Akingbaje did not act in self-defence as he claimed. Ms. Misson was posing no threat to him and in fact, she was being held by a street warden trying to protect her at the time of the second attack.

“Despite the obvious danger to her safety, a friend of Krystal’s, Tanya Matangaidze showed courage and filmed the incident. This was central to our prosecution and to this conviction.

“Akingbaje, who has previously served prison sentences for GBH against another woman and drugs offences, will now return to prison and serve a further term.”

