Nigerians Are Poor, Expectant Of A New Life -Buhari

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigerians are poor and are anxiously expectant of a better life.  

He said this while addressing newly appointed ministers at a presidential retreat in Abuja.  

He charged the ministers on the task ahead, stating that his administration inherited challenges from the past government.  

He said, "The majority of our people are poor and are anxiously hoping for a better life.  

"A Nigeria in which they do not have to worry about what they will eat, where they will live or if they can afford to pay for their children’s education or healthcare.

"Our responsibility as leaders of this great country is to meet these basic needs for our people.  

"As I mentioned earlier, this administration inherited many challenges from our predecessors to mention a few.

"A country in which 18 local governments in the North-East were under the control of Boko Haram; decayed infrastructure in which our rail lines and roads had severely deteriorated; a rent-seeking economy that depended largely on oil revenues and imports; significant unpaid pensions, subsidy debts, legacy contractor debts. I can go on and on.

"The people want a new life and we must give them this."
 

